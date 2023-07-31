DU UG Admission 2023: First Merit List to Be Released Tomorrow at admission.uod.ac.in

The University of Delhi is scheduled to release the first allocation list for undergraduate admissions on August 1. Candidates must log in to their dashboards using their registration number and other essential credentials in order to view the DU UG 1st allocation list, which will be published on the university’s admission site, admission.uod.ac.in. The DU UG seat allocation list will include the names of candidates who have been assigned seats in various UG programmes provided by the university.

Candidates named in the first allocation must accept the assigned seat between August 1 and August 4. The respective colleges will then review and accept the online applications that candidates submitted between August 1 and August 5

The deadline for candidates to submit their admission fees online is set for August 6. The candidates must successfully complete the payment procedure within the allotted period in order to secure their spots. On August 7, DU will present the list of vacant seats for additional allocation rounds. Following that, from August 7 to August 8, applicants will have a chance to re-order their higher choices. The second DU CSAS allocation list will be published on August 10. Additional information on seat allocations and the options accessible to applicants will be provided via this list.

Previously, on July 29, the DU stimulated rank list for admission to UG programmes was published.The simulated ranks are provisional rankings derived from the candidates’ scores and preferences as of July 27 at 4:59 p.m.

On July 26, the University of Delhi completed the registration procedure for DU CSAS 2023 Phase 1 and Phase 2. The CSAS 2023 portal received 3,04,699 registrations in total. With regard to these registrations, 2,45,235 students have successfully completed their DU CSAS 2023 application forms, while 59,464 students are still in the middle of the registration procedure.

Applicants are advised to be mindful that the common Seat Allocation System (UG) 2023 consists of three stages: registering for the University of Delhi UG courses, filling out course and college choices, and ultimately the allocation of seats and admission into institutions. The UG academic session at Delhi University for semesters 1, 3, 5, and 7 will begin on August 16.