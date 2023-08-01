DU UG 1st Merit List 2023 Live: Merit List To Release Today At admission.uod.ac.in, Check Latest Updates

CHANGE LANGUAGE
DU UG First merit list 2023: DU UG admission to begin from today. Students are advised to login in their account to access DU UG 1st allocation list

Last Updated: August 01, 2023, 10:09 IST

Delhi, India

Further, entrants must remember to accept the assigned seat between August 1 and August 4 in order to ensure their admission (Representative Image)

Delhi University will release the first merit list today at admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates who had register themselves for the admission in DU can check the merit list from the portal. The DU merit list will have the names of individuals who have been assigned seats in various UG programmes. Applicants must log in to their dashboards using their registration number and other relevant details to access the DU UG 1st allocation list.

Further, entrants must remember to accept the assigned seat between August 1 and August 4 in order to ensure their admission. Candidates can follow News18.com LIVE UPDATES for all the latest updates.

DU UG 1st Merit List 2023 Live: Candidates who find their name in first merit list have to confirm their seats between August 1 - August 4 !

DU UG 1st Merit List 2023 Live: What will be the merit list consist of?

-Name of the candidate

-College name assigned to the student

DU UG 1st Merit List 2023 Live: Delhi University will release its first merit list today at admission.uod.ac.in

