DU UG 1st Merit List 2023 Live: Merit List To Release Today At admission.uod.ac.in, Check Latest Updates

Delhi University will release the first merit list today at admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates who had register themselves for the admission in DU can check the merit list from the portal. The DU merit list will have the names of individuals who have been assigned seats in various UG programmes. Applicants must log in to their dashboards using their registration number and other relevant details to access the DU UG 1st allocation list.

Further, entrants must remember to accept the assigned seat between August 1 and August 4 in order to ensure their admission. Candidates can follow News18.com LIVE UPDATES for all the latest updates.