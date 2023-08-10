DU UG Admission 2023 Second Merit List for CSAS Vacant Seats Today at admission.uod.ac.in

After conducting the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for the first round, Delhi University is set to release the merit list for the second round today, August 10 at 5 PM. Students who have applied can check the merit list through the portal — admission.uod.ac.in.

Students should keep in mind the time that they will get to accept the seats that are allocated and after the time limit is exhausted the students wouldn’t be able to accept their allocated seats. Students will be given time of three days to accept the seats, from 5 PM, August 10 to 4:59 PM, August 13. Colleges will also have four days to confirm the allocated seats, from 5 PM, 10th August to 4:59 PM, August 14. The last date to pay the fees will be on August 15 till 4:59 PM before which all the selected students should have paid the fees.

DU UG Merit List 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Go to DU’s CSAS portal at ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Look for the ‘DU 2nd vacant seats list for UG admission 2023’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new page, the college-wise vacant seats list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Students must check their preferred college, course, and number of seats available.

Step 5: To proceed further, log in via the candidate credentials and rearrange the order of preference.

The first merit list came out at the start of the month on August 1 after which on August 7 vacant seats for the second round were released. The vacant seats for the third round are scheduled to be released on August 17, later this month. This year around 3,04,699 candidates have registered and out of them, 85,000 were shortlisted through the first merit list. As per reports, majorly students have applied for B.Com and opted for Kirori Mal College. Colleges like Hindu College, Hansraj College, Kamla Nehru, Gargi College, and Dean Dayal Upadhyay had a few seats.

Delhi University has changed its admission pattern and has shifted to Central University Entrance Test (CUET) for the selection process and now the 12th percentage will act as a tiebreaker for the students with the same CUET score. After last year’s dip in the number of students who applied for registration in UG courses which only saw around two lakh students registering for Delhi University, this year the numbers have risen again. Last year saw a downfall of over 70,000 but this year there has been a steep rise with over 80,000 more candidates applying for registration at DU.