DU UG Admissions 2023: College-wise Vacant Seats for CSAS Round 1 Released, Check Round 2 Schedule

Delhi University (DU) issued the round 1 list for admissions into undergraduate (UG) courses on August 7. Candidates who applied for admission can check the Round 1 vacant seat list on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) admission portal at admission.uod.ac.in. The round 1 seat allotment process for undergraduate admission this year concluded on August 6.

The vacant seat list mentions the college-wise remaining seats for every course. According to the official schedule, students applying for the Delhi University UG CSAS 2023 admission will be given the option to re-order higher preference, if any, until 4:59 pm on August 8. It is to be noted that students who have accepted the allotted seats in round 1 as well as paid the necessary fees will be allowed to upgrade their preference.

Delhi University UG Vacant Seat List 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Go to DU’s CSAS portal at ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Look for the ‘DU vacant seats list for UG admission 2023’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new page, the college-wise vacant seats list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Students must check their preferred college, course, and number of seats available.

Step 5: To proceed further, log in via the candidate credentials and rearrange the order of preference.

Students should keep in mind that the facility to rearrange, add or delete the preference will be available till August 8.

On August 10, Delhi University will declare the round 2 CSAS seat allotment based on the candidates’ choices, seat availability, and eligibility conditions. To remain in the seat allocation process, students are advised to accept the allocation process.

DU UG Admission 2023: Round 2 Schedule

Facility to re-order higher preferences: August 7 to August 8

CSAS Round 2 seat allotment list: August 10

Seat acceptance of allotment: August 10 to August 13

Colleges to verify documents and approve applications: August 10 to August 14

Deadline for online payment of fee: August 15.

The University of Delhi will grant admission to undergraduate programmes based on the results of the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2023.