DU UG Spot Admission 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result to be Released Today

Results for the University of Delhi (DU) UG Spot Admission 2023 Round 1 seat allotment are scheduled to be released today, September 1. Seats in this round are being assigned to ECA- II, CW II, Music II, and BFA II applicants. When the seat allocation list is made public, those who applied for the spot admission procedure can check it at du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in.

Note that applicants have between September 1 and September 3 to accept the designated seat. The institutions will check and approve the online registration applications between September 2 and September 4. Admission fee payments must be made before September 5 in order to be considered.

On August 30, DU announced that the online registration for the DU UG Spot Admission 2023 Round 1 had closed. The official schedule for the spot round of undergraduate admissions Round 1 was made public by Delhi University on August 28. On August 29, the registration procedure for the spot round of admissions via the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 commenced via the CSAS portal.

DU UG Spot Admission Round 1 2023: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit admission.uod.ac.in, which is the admission gateway for Delhi University.

Step 2: Look for and select the DU Undergraduate Spot Admission 2023 link on the website.

Step 3: On the new window, fill out the required information and click “Submit."

Step 4: Complete the DU UG Spot Admissions 2023 application form and submit the required application fees.

Step 5: Click submit after completing the registration procedure.

Step 6: Your DU UG Spot admissions 2023 registration form will be submitted.

Candidates will have complete freedom to select as many courses and Delhi University colleges as they like during the DU spot round admission in 2023. The assigned seats, however, will not be subject to withdrawal or upgrading.

The option to request for degradation will be available to applicants for supernumerary quota seats. The Delhi University states that participants in the DU spot round are required to compulsorily take up their seats.

If any more vacancies exist, Delhi University may announce more spot admission rounds soon.

According to the statistics provided by Delhi University, there are 1,29,785 seats available in the first three rounds of admissions. For the remaining vacant spots in the university’s affiliated institutions, DU is arranging a spot admission round.