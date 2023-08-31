DU UG Spot Admission 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment to be Announced Tomorrow

The University of Delhi (DU) UG Spot Admission 2023 Round 1 seat allocations in ECA- II, CW II, Music II and BFA II are scheduled to be issued tomorrow, September 1. Candidates who applied for the spot admission process can check the seat allotment list at du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in, once it is released.

It is important to note that candidates can accept the allocated seat between September 1 and September 3. Meanwhile, the colleges will verify and approve the online registration forms from September 2 to September 4. The deadline to make the payment of admission fees is September 5.

DU concluded the online registration process for the DU UG Spot Admission 2023 Round 1 on August 30. On August 28, Delhi University released the official schedule for the spot round of undergraduate admissions Round 1. The registration process for the spot round of undergraduate admissions via the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 began on August 29.

DU UG Spot Admission Round 1 2023 seat allotment: How To check

Step 1: Go to the official website of Delhi University’s admission portal at admission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the DU UG Spot Admission 2023 link that is available on the home page.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the required details and click on submit.

Step 4: The DU UG Spot Admission 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Carefully review the seat allotment list and save a copy of it for future records

DU UG Spot Admission 2023 (Round 1): Schedule

–– Release of vacant seat for Spot Admission Round 1: August 29 (5 PM)

–– Candidates can apply for the Spot Admission Round 1: August 29 from 5 p.m. to August 30 till 4:49 p.m.

–– Declaration of seat allocation in spot Admission Round 1: September 1 at 5 p.m.

–– Candidates to ‘accept’ allocated seat: September 1 from 5 p.m. to September 3 till 4:59 p.m.

–– Colleges to verify and approve the online applications: September 2 from 10 a.m. to September 4 till 4:59 p.m.

–– Deadline for online payment of admission fee by the candidate: September 5 till 4:59 pm.

Delhi University can declare more spot admission rounds at a later stage if there are any more vacancies remaining.