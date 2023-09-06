DU UG Spot Admission 2023: Round 2 Schedule Released by Delhi University

The University of Delhi has released the second round of spot admissions schedule for undergraduate programmes for the 2023-2024 academic year. Aspiring candidates can access information about available seats on the official admission website, admission.uod.ac.in, and choose their preferences accordingly.

The university is scheduled to release details about the vacant seats for the second round of spot admissions on September 7. Subsequently, from September 7 to September 9, candidates will have the opportunity to submit their applications for the second round of spot admissions at DU.

DU UG Spot Admission 2023: How to Check Schedule

Candidates can verify their admission status by following the simple steps outlined below:

Step 1: Go to the DU admission portal’s official website, admission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Log in with the essential information, such as your registration number and password.

Step 3: On the screen, the DU UG spot round 2 admission will be presented.

Step 4: Examine the information on it.

Step 5: Download the allotment letter and print it out for future reference.

The university will declare the seats allocated in spot admission round 2 on September 11. Further candidates will have to give their confirmation for the allocated seat between September 11 to 13. Next, as per the schedule, colleges will verify and approve the online applications by September 14. Candidates who aspire to seek admission following the second round of spot admission should note that the last date for online payment of admission fees is September 15.

Apart from the UG round 2 spot admission round 2, the university will also announce the round 2 spot admission for BTech. The schedule for round 1 spot admission for B.Tech is similar to the UG spot admission schedule for round 2.

It’s important for candidates to be aware that once the spot admission round is initiated, students who have already secured admission will not have the option to withdraw or cancel their admissions. Additionally, candidates who were previously offered a spot in a prior round but failed to complete the admission process will not be eligible to participate in subsequent spot admission rounds.

DU has made it necessary for applicants to accept the seat that was allotted in the spot admission round for admittance into the UG and BTech degrees. The DU UG and BTech spot admission rounds will not offer the “Upgrade" or “Withdraw" options. The institution further stated that the seat allotted during the spot admission process will be final.