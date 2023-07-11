CHANGE LANGUAGE
DU Will Commence Postgraduation Classes From September 1
1-MIN READ

DU Will Commence Postgraduation Classes From September 1

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 11:09 IST

New Delhi, India

The date sheet for the examination is not released yet but students will get break till January 14, 2024 (Representative Image)

In accordance with the released notification, DU will conduct practical examination for first semester from December 22 to December 29, 2023 while theory exams will be organised from December 30

Delhi University will commence the Post Graduate classes from September 1. University of Delhi has released the new academic calendar for the upcoming session. Owing to the notification, for the academic session 2023-24, Semester 1 and Semester 3 for the students will begin from September 1, 2023. The University will grant preparatory holidays to students from December 22 to December 29, 2023. It will be during the preparatory leaves when students will also have their practical examination.

The theory examination for DU-PG will commence from December 30, 2023. The date sheet for the examination is not released yet but students will get break till January 14, 2024. The classes for 2024 academic session will begin from January 15, 2023. Delhi University has provided mid break to the PG students from March 24 to March 31, 2024. DU will  disperse classes for Semester 2 and Semester 4 from May 12 to May 19, 2024. During this period of time, students will also sit for practical examination at the University itself. And the theory examination will begin from May 20, 2024. Henceforth the summer vacation will start from June 2 to 21 July 2024.

Meanwhile, National Testing Agency has not released the answer keys for CUET PG 2023. NTA will issue the CUET PG 2023 answer key and response sheet on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. According to preliminary reports, the CUET PG answer key is expected to be released by July 15, however, an official confirmation is still awaited. Once the CUET PG provisional answer key is released, candidates will be able to raise objections, if necessary. Those who wish to raise objections have to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question.

The examination body is responsible to declare the CUET PG 2023 result based on the final answer key determined by the subject experts after reviewing the objections raised. It is important to remember that no complaints concerning the answer keys will be addressed after the release of the CUET PG 2023 final answer key. The CUET PG 2023 entrance exam was held from June 5 to June 17 and again from June 22 to June 30 for the remaining applicants. The examination was held in about 245 cities across the country and abroad.

Sheen Kachroo
first published:July 11, 2023, 11:09 IST
last updated:July 11, 2023, 11:09 IST