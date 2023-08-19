DU's Hindu College Witnesses Highest Package At Rs 36.5 LPA In 2023

Hindu College, affiliated with Delhi University (DU), recently released the placement report for the year 2023. The highest and average packages offered this year are Rs 36.50 LPA and Rs 10.40 LPA respectively.

According to the placement stats for 2023, the median package offered is Rs 8.40 LPA. However, the gross package value is Rs 8.50 LPA. Apart from this, the highest stipend offered is Rs 60,000 per month whereas the average and median stipend offered are Rs 10,000 per month and Rs 13.50 per month respectively. Meanwhile, the gross stipend offered this year is Rs 9.50 lakh.

Many top recruiters visited the campus to take several talents with them to their companies. These recruiters are Accenture, AON, JSW, KPMG and HCL, among others.

Earlier this year, Delhi’s Hindu College completed its 124 years. The college which owes its formation to the country’s freedom movement was established in 1899 by nationalist Krishna Dasji Gurwale and Pandit Deen Dayal Sharma. In 1908, the college shifted to a building in Kashmiri Gate which was donated by Rai Bahadur Sultan Singh.

Interestingly, the college was earlier affiliated with Panjab University. You may not know that the idea of the college was a result of the Indian movement for independence and moved to its current location in 1953.

The 25-acre campus of Hindu College has classrooms, laboratories, a library, playing fields, a sports pavilion, a seminar hall, an auditorium, computer rooms, a canteen and halls. As per the NIRF ranking, it is among the top 2 colleges in India which offer undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Science, Humanities, Social Sciences and Commerce. Not only this, the college has also been awarded the title ‘Star College’ for the Department of Biotechnology. The award was presented by the Ministry of Science and Technology (Government of India).