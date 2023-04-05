DU's IPCW to Provide Counselling to Affected Students, Committee Formed to Probe Charges of Harassment

Delhi University’s Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW) has begun counselling sessions for students who have claimed to have experienced trauma due to the alleged harassment during its annual fest. Principal Poonam Kumria requested the students to avail the services of the counsellor.

“The Counselor will be available in the counseling room of the College between 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM from 5 April 2023 to 8 April 2023," the college said in a statement, reported PTI. DU has set up a five-member committee to conduct a probe into the alleged harassment of college students by trespassers at the Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW). The five-member committee is headed by Prakash Singh, who is the director of South Campus. Singh has been asked to submit a detailed report within a week regarding the matter.

On March 28, a group of men allegedly jumped and entered the college by scaling the boundary walls. The accused reportedly harassed the students who were celebrating the college’s annual festival, creating a stampede-like situation. This incident led to protests by hundreds of college students, demanding strict action against the alleged intruders.

Following protests by several students group, Delhi Police has arrested seven people under various IPC sections connected to this incident.

“The management of the college is concerned about the inconvenience faced by some students when an unruly mob entered the college and misbehaved with some students,” Kumria said earlier. Speaking about the committee being constituted, she stated that they will ‘analyse the lapses that took place during the organisation of the fest’.

The college will soon come up with precautionary measures that must be taken up by the management to ensure that such unfortunate events do not happen in the future, the principal mentioned. She has further urged students to submit their complaints to the new committee along with proof. Meanwhile, Delhi University’s Proctor Rajni Abbi, who is also part of the five-member panel asserted that they will, look into all the allegations from students and will also probe what caused the stampede.

