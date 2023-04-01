CHANGE LANGUAGE
Education News LIVE Updates: Bihar Board Matric Scrutiny Date, JEE Main Exam City Intimation Link Out

Live now

Education News LIVE Updates: Bihar Board Matric Scrutiny Date, JEE Main Exam City Intimation Link Out

Education LIVE News Updates: From SSC CGL notification to JEE Main admit cards, know all the latest education news here

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: April 01, 2023, 09:32 IST

New Delhi, India

education live news updates, ugc net, jharkhand board, jee main exam city slip, bihar board exams, bihar board matric result, bseb, recruitment news, cbse news, jee main 2023 session 2, jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta, govt jobs, employment news,
Know all the education related news here (Representational image)

Education Live News Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the matric or class 10 board exam result 2023 on March 31 which saw a total of 81.04% of students clearing the exam. MD Rumman Ashraf of Islamia High School, Sheikhupra topped the Bihar Board 10th examination by securing 489 marks. The scrutiny applications for the exam will begin on April 3.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 examination city slip at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, while April 13 and 15 are saved Read More

Read more

as reserved dates. With the help of the city intimation slip, candidates will find their exam city details and plan their travel accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the detailed SSC CGL Exam 2023 notification today. Candidates wishing to appear for the exam can apply through the official website at ssc.nic.in. According to the tentative calendar, the last date to apply for the exam is May 1. It will be held from July 14 to 27. The selection processor SSC CGL 2023 is divided into two sections — tier I and tier II examinations. Check out more education-related news here.

