Education LIVE News Updates: 83.7% Clear BSEB Inter, 69% Rise in Medical Colleges in India Since 2014

Live now
Curated By: Education and Careers Desk
Last Updated: March 22, 2023, 09:37 IST
New Delhi, India
Education Live News Updates: As many as 83.7 per cent class 12 students of the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) have cleared the exam this year. This means a total of 10,51,948 students passed the Bihar board inter exam out of a total of 13,18,227 students who took the exam. A total of 82.74 passed the BSEB inter result in the arts stream, 93.35 per cent cleared the exam in the commerce stream, and 83.93 passed in the science stream.
Meanwhile, the Centre has informed the Parliament last month that the number of medical colleges has increased by 69 per cent, from 387 before 2014 to 654 as of now. The Minister Read More
Key EventsKey Events
While addressing graduating students at the 4th convocation of the Central University of Gujarat, Amit Shah said the NEP 2020 will work to bring education out of the scope of narrow thinking, and teachers must read it “between the lines” to understand its implications.
“Normally, education policies have a history of being mired in controversies. There were two NEPs in the past and were always surrounded by controversies. Many commissions were also formed in between for the implementation of educational reforms, but they were always surrounded by controversies,” Shah said…read more
JEE Main physics is tougher as compared to chemistry. However, if you prepare it well, physics will give you an edge over others. Here’s how to prepare:
• Start with NCERT and work on understanding the basics.
• From the class 11th syllabus, the most important topics are mechanics, heat, thermodynamics, and gravitation
• Get your free body diagrams right and you will easily be able to solve every problem in mechanics.
• From the class 12th syllabus, the most important topics are electromagnetism, optics, current electricity, modern physics, and electronics.
• Current electricity is the easiest out of them and scoring too. Prepare it well.
• For chapters like EM waves, semiconductors, etc. NCERT is sufficient.
• Therma Physics requires a grip on formulas. Memorise them as they will come in handy in calculations…read more
The registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Engineering Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2023 has begun on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates seeking admission to MTech, MPharm, and DPharma programmes in the state engineering colleges can submit their application forms by April 30.
AP PGECET 2023: How to Apply
Step 1: Go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the AP PGECET 2023 link
Step 3: Fill out the application form, pay fees
Step 4: Save and download the confirmation page
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the last date for fresh and re-registration applications for its online and online distance learning (ODL) programmes. The last date to apply is now March 27 at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Earlier, IGNOU announced March 10 to be the registration deadline which was later pushed to March 20…read more
The number of medical colleges has increased by 69 per cent, from 387 before 2014 to 654 as of now, the centre has informed the Parliament. The Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha shared that the MBBS seats also increased by 94 per cent from 51,348 to 99,763 and the postgraduate (PG) grew 107 per cent. PG seats have increased from 31,185 to 64,559 till now…read more
Students can get admission to undergraduate programmes without CUET UG 2023 to these universities:
1) Sikkim University
2) Rajiv Gandhi University
3) Manipur University
4) Assam University Assam University)
5) Tezpur University
6) Nagaland University
7) Tripura University
8) Mizoram University
9) North Eastern Hill University (NEHU)
10) Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (HNBGU) Uttarakhand
The ICAI CA mock test series II will be held from April 5 for intermediate and final year students appearing for the May 2023 exams. Candidates can apply for the mock tests on the official website at bosactivities.icai.org which will take place in both online and offline modes. Know more education-related news here.
Read all the Latest Education News here