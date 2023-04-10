Education News LIVE Updates: UGC NET December Results Likely Today, UP Board Results 2023 Soon

Live now
Published By: Education and Careers Desk
Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 09:45 IST
New Delhi, India
Education News LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the results of UGC NET December 2022 today on the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The exam was held in five phases between February 21 and March 16 for a total of 83 subjects. As many as 8,34,537 candidates had registered for the exams.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce UP Board Class 10, 12 results 2023 date soon. As per reports, the UP board high school and intermediate results 2023 will be out by April 16, however, there has been no official confirmation yet. Once the Read More
Unreserved category candidates need to secure at least 40 per cent marks while reserved category candidates need to secure at least 35 per cent marks to pass the exam to clear UGC NET December 2022 exam. Candidates also have to pass each paper separately and in aggregate. Meanwhile, the UGC NET June 2023 cycle exam will be held from June 13.
Step 1: Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on UGC Net December 2022 result link available on the homepage.
Step 3: A new page will pop up, enter your login details and click on the submit option.
Step 4: UGC Net results will appear on your screens.
Step 5: Download your scorecard and take a printout of the same for your future reference.
A total of 58,85,745 candidates registered for the UP Board High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) exams this year. Out of the total, as many as 31,16,487 students had registered for high school while 27,69,258 students enrolled themselves for intermediate.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce UP Board Class 10, 12 results 2023 date soon. As per reports, it is expected to be out by April 16. However, an official confirmation is still awaited. Once out, students will be able to check their results on the board’s official website— upmsp.edu.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the online application process for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023. The registration process will remain open till tomorrow, April 11 at cuet.samarth.ac.in. The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2023 registration will close today at cee.kerala.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on May 17.
