Education Minister Pradhan Meets US Envoy; Discusses Student Mobility, Skill Cooperation

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

PTI

Last Updated: August 10, 2023, 17:35 IST

New Delhi, India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti (File Photo)

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan discussed student mobility and skill cooperation among other things with counterpart

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday met US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti and the two discussed student mobility and skill cooperation. “Good discussions on the vibrant educational, innovation and research linkages between India and the US.

“Also, had fruitful discussions on ways to broaden our knowledge bridges, promote student and scholar mobility and strengthen our skill cooperation through community colleges in the US,” Pradhan tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:August 10, 2023, 17:35 IST
last updated:August 10, 2023, 17:35 IST