Education News LIVE Updates: NATA 2023 Registration Deadline Extended, UP Board Results Soon

Published By: Education and Careers Desk
Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 12:01 IST
New Delhi, India
Education News LIVE Updates: The Council of Architecture, New Delhi, has extended the registration deadline for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA). Candidates can register for the NATA 2023 at nata.in till April 13. “Last date of registration for the 1st NATA Exam extended up to 13 April 2023 8 p.m,” reads the official notice. According to the schedule, the first NATA test will be conducted on April 21. While the second NATA test will be held on May 28.
As many as 58 lakh students are waiting for UP Board High School and Intermediate Result 2023. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Read More
The Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) has issued the Gujarat Board Class 12 Answer Key 2023 for students in the science stream at gsebeservice.com. The GSEB 12th science answer keys have been released by the board for mathematics, chemistry, physical science, and life science exams. Students must receive at least 33 per cent scores in each subject in order to pass the exams…read more
Anna University has issued the final answer key for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023 today, April 11 at tancet.annauniv.edu. The final results are yet to be declared and are likely to be announced soon. A total of 24,468 candidates registered for the TANCET MCA 2023, out of which, 1,715 students did not appear for the test. Meanwhile, for the TANCET MBA, around 9,820 students registered for it and 541 students remained absent on the exam day…read more
The Council of Architecture, New Delhi extended the registration deadline for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA). Candidates can register for the NATA 2023 at nata.in till tomorrow, April 13. According to the schedule, the first NATA test will be conducted on April 21. While the second NATA test will be held on May 28…read more
Knowledge of the Vedas, Puranas, and other ancient Indian texts can now fetch students credits under the National Credit Framework (NCrF), as per the final report of the draft document released by UGC. Special expertise in the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) can now be “creditised” under the NCrF on par with other fields of activities such as games and sports (Olympics, federation games, Asian Games, etc), performing arts (dance, Indian classical music), master craftsmen of heritage and traditional skills, and social work with high impact or in priority areas, among others, it states…read more
With the continuance of the heat spell across Odisha, morning classes began for Class I to 12 students across the state on Tuesday. The state government has allowed the district collectors to change school timings keeping in view the local heat conditions. The schools have also been asked to ensure the provision of drinking water and other facilities required to beat the heat…read more
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be announcing the results for the UGC-NET December 2022 soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The final answer key has already been released. It was held across the country in 5 phases. As many as 8,34,537 candidates took the examination across the country from February 21 to March 16…read more
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline to register for the CSIR UGC NET 2023 till Monday, April 17. Candidates can apply for the CSIR UGC NET 2023 by visiting the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. Previously, the registration process was set to conclude on April 10…read more
As many as 12 more recognised universities have joined the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023. While some universities have removed programmes, others have modified the courses. According to the schedule, the CUET PG 2023 will be conducted from June 1 to June 10…read more
As many as 58 lakh students are waiting for the UP Board High School and Intermediate Result 2023. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be announcing UP Board results for Class 10th and 12th soon at upmsp.edu.in. However, there has been no official confirmation of the date of the result yet. As per trends, the results of the UP Board are issued within three weeks after the completion of the evaluation of answer sheets. The evaluation of copies was completed on March 31 this year, and the results can be expected to be out after April 20…read more
The National Medical Commission ( NMC) has approved two new medical colleges, each with 100 MBBS seats for the academic year 2023-24, in Telangana. The two medical colleges will be set up at sites in the Kamareddy and Kumuram Bheem Asifabad districts of the state. These new colleges are aimed at boosting medical institutions and healthcare facilities in the rural areas of Telangana…read more
Meanwhile, 12 more recognised universities have joined the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023. While some universities have removed programmes, others have modified the courses. The online registration for the CUET PG 2023 exam is currently underway at cuet.nta.nic.in. Students can apply for the entrance test till Wednesday, April 19 up to 11:50 pm. According to the schedule, the CUET PG 2023 will be conducted from June 1 to June 10.
