CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :TANCET 2023 ResultUP Board ResultNEET UG RegistrationUGC NET Result 2023Karnataka Board Result
Home » education-career » Education News LIVE Updates: CSIR-UGC NET 2023 Registration Concludes Today, Check UP Board Result Date

Live now

Education News LIVE Updates: CSIR-UGC NET 2023 Registration Concludes Today, Check UP Board Result Date

Education News LIVE Updates: From board exam results to college admission registrations, know all education news here

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 11:06 IST

New Delhi, India

Know all the top education news of the day here (Representative image)

Education News LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the registration process for the CSIR UGC NET December-2022 / June-2023 exam today, April 17. Candidates can apply for the CSIR UGC NET 2023 by visiting the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. The All India Bar Examination or AIBE XVII results are likely to be out today at allindiabarexamination.com. The 17th edition of the exam was held on February 5.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the UP board’s 10th and 12th results soon. The board, however, has not made any official Read More

Read more

announcements regarding the time and date of the results. This year, almost 58 lakh students appeared for the UP board high school (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) examinations.

On the other hand, CHSE Odisha is preparing to announce the state board Class 12 exam 2023 results by the end of May. The School and Mass Education Minister of Odisha, Samir Ranjan Dash recently stated that the plus 2 evaluation process will complete by May 7. Following that the results for all the streams will be released by the end of May, reports add. The WBBSE Madhyamik results 2023 too are expected to be declared in May.

Read all the Latest Education News here

TRENDING NEWS

More News

    TAGS