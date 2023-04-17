Education News LIVE Updates: CSIR-UGC NET 2023 Registration Concludes Today, Check UP Board Result Date

Live now
Education News LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the registration process for the CSIR UGC NET December-2022 / June-2023 exam today, April 17. Candidates can apply for the CSIR UGC NET 2023 by visiting the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. The All India Bar Examination or AIBE XVII results are likely to be out today at allindiabarexamination.com. The 17th edition of the exam was held on February 5.
Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the UP board’s 10th and 12th results soon. The board, however, has not made any official Read More
On the other hand, CHSE Odisha is preparing to announce the state board Class 12 exam 2023 results by the end of May. The School and Mass Education Minister of Odisha, Samir Ranjan Dash recently stated that the plus 2 evaluation process will complete by May 7. Following that the results for all the streams will be released by the end of May, reports add. The WBBSE Madhyamik results 2023 too are expected to be declared in May.
