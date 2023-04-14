Education News LIVE Updates: TANCET 2023 Result Today, UP Board Result Date and Time

Live now
Education News LIVE Updates: The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023 result will be out today, April 14 at tancet.annauniv.edu. The final answer key was released on April 11. This year, a total of 24,468 candidates registered for the TANCET Master of Computer Application (MCA) exam, and around 9,820 students registered for the Master of Business Administration (MBA) exam.
The results for the class 10 and class 12 board exams in 2023 will be released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP) soon. As per reports, the results could be released anytime after April 20 at the official website of the Read More
Meanwhile, the UGC NET December 2022 result and final answer key have been released. Candidates who cleared the exam will next be eligible to appear for assistant professorship, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), or both across colleges and universities across India. The UGC NET certificate is valid for JRF for three years. For the post of assistant professor/lectureship, the certificate is valid life-long. As per the UGC policy, 6 per cent of those candidates who appear in the exam and obtain minimum qualifying marks in both papers are declared NET qualified.
