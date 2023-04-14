Education News LIVE Updates: TANCET 2023 Result Today, UP Board Result Date and Time

Read more

UP Board – upmsp.edu.in. Over 58 lakh students appeared for the high school and intermediate exams this time.

Meanwhile, the UGC NET December 2022 result and final answer key have been released. Candidates who cleared the exam will next be eligible to appear for assistant professorship, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), or both across colleges and universities across India. The UGC NET certificate is valid for JRF for three years. For the post of assistant professor/lectureship, the certificate is valid life-long. As per the UGC policy, 6 per cent of those candidates who appear in the exam and obtain minimum qualifying marks in both papers are declared NET qualified.

Know more education-related news here.

Read all the Latest Education News here