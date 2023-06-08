Eklavya Model Residential Schools To Recruit For Teaching, Non-teaching Staff

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs’ National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has issued a notification for the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching positions at Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS). Candidates can find the notification for EMRS Bharti 2023 on the EMRS official website at emrs.tribal.gov.in. Candidates can apply for these positions once the application procedure begins at emrs.tribal.gov.in or recruitment.nta.nic.in. Here’s everything you should pen down if you are looking for the same.

Here is the list of posts to be filled under EMRS Bharti

Principal: 740 Vacancies

Vice-Principal: 740 Vacancies

Post Graduate Teacher: 8,140 Vacancies

Post Graduate Teacher (Computer Science): 740 Vacancies

Trained Graduate Teacher: 8,880 Vacancies

Art Teacher: 740 Vacancies

Music Teacher: 740 Vacancies

Physical Education Teacher: 1,480 Vacancies

Librarian: 740 Vacancies

Staff Nurse: 740 Vacancies

Hostel Warden: 1,480 Vacancies

Accountant: 740 Vacancies

Catering Assistant: 740 Vacancies

Watchman: 1,480 Vacancies

Cook: 740 Vacancies

Counselor: 740 Vacancies

Driver: 740 Vacancies

Electrician cum Plumber: 740 vacancies

Gardener: 740 Vacancies

Junior Secretariat Assistant: 1,480 Vacancies

Lab Attendant: 740 Vacancies

Mess Helper: 1,480 Vacancies

Senior Secretariat Assistant: 740 Vacancies

Sweeper: 2,220 Vacancies

Here is the essential qualification that you need to apply for EMRS

Principal: You must have a Master’s degree from a recognised University/Institute.

PGT (Post Graduate Teacher): You must have a Post Graduate degree from any recognized University/ Institute.

Post Graduate Teacher (Computer Science): You must have an M.Sc (Computer Science / IT) or MCA from a recognized University / Institute.

Trained Graduate Teacher: You must have a four years Integrated Degree course from the Regional College of Education of NCERT or another NCTE recognized Institute in the concerned subject.

Art Teacher: You must have a Degree in Fine Arts/Crafts from a recognized University/Institute.

Music Teacher: You should be a graduate with Music from a recognized University/Institute.

Physical Education Teacher: You must have a graduate degree in Physical Education from a recognized Institute/University.

Librarian: You must have a degree in Library Science from a recognized Institute/University.

Staff Nurse: You must have a B.Sc (Hons) in Nursing from a recognized University/ Institute.

Hostel Warden: You must have a Graduate degree from a recognized University/Institute.

Accountant: you must have a degree in commerce from a recognized university/institute.

Catering Assistant: you must have passed 3 years course in Catering or equivalent from an Institute recognized by the Ministry of Tourism, India / State Government.

Chowkidar, Cook, Sweeper: You must have passed 10th class from a recognized Board/Institute.

Counsellor: You must have a Master’s degree in Psychology/Clinical Psychology from a recognized University.

Driver: You must be a class 10 pass from a recognised Board/Institute with a valid Driving License for Motor Vehicle. Must have knowledge of Motor Mechanic and experience of driving a motor vehicle for at least three years.

Electrician cum Plumber: You must have passed 10th class from a recognised Board/Institute. ITI Certificate or Polytechnic Certificate or Higher Degree in the trade of Electrician or Wireman.

Gardener: You must have passed 10th class from a recognised Board/Institute.

Junior Secretariat Assistant: You must have passed class 12th from a recognised Board/Institute. Must have a minimum typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi.

Lab Attendant: You should be a class 10 pass with a Certificate/Diploma in Laboratory Techniques from a recognised Board/Institute.

Mess Helper: You must have passed 10th class from a recognised Board/Institute.