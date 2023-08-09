Electronics Corporation of India Offers Contractual Technical Officer Roles In Recruitment Drive 2023

The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has announced an exciting opportunity for qualified candidates to join as Technical Officers on a contract basis. According to the official ECIL Recruitment 2023 notice, selection will be based on candidates’ performance in a personal interview. Travel allowance or daily allowance will not be provided for attending the interview. Candidates are required to complete registration and document verification before participating in the interview process. The upper age limit for this role is set at 30 years. A total of 100 positions are available for the Technical Officer role, as stated in the ECIL Recruitment 2023 notification.

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of Rs 25,000 in the first year, Rs 28,000 in the second year, and Rs 31,000 in the third and fourth years.

Eligible candidates should hold a B.E. / B.Tech Degree in disciplines such as CSE/IT/ECE/EEE/Mech./Electrical/Electronics/Instrumentation Engineering, with a First-Class and a minimum aggregate of 60%. The initial appointment will be for one year, with the possibility of extension based on organizational requirements. Interested and eligible candidates are invited to appear for the walk-in interview.

Candidates are advised to bring a duly filled application form and necessary documents for the interview. The prescribed application format can be obtained from the official notification. The walk-in interview is scheduled for August 10, 2023, and August 11, 2023, between 09:00 AM and 11:00 AM. The venue for the interview is the Corporate Learning & Development Centre, Nalanda Complex, TIFR Road, Electronics Corporation of India Limited, ECIL Post, Hyderabad. It’s important to note that registrations will not be accepted after 11:00 AM.

