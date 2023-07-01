EMRS Recruitment 2023: Apply For 4,062 Teaching, Non-Teaching Posts at emrs.tribal.gov.in

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has invited applications for the recruitment of teaching as well as non-teaching staff in the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS). Candidates can apply for the EMRS Staff Selection Exam 2023 on the official website atemrs.tribal.gov.in till July 31 up to 11.50 PM. The online registration process started on June 28. Also, the application form in any other mode will not be accepted by the ministry.

The date of the examination will be notified later. As per the official notice, the total duration for the teaching staff exam is 180 minutes (3 hours) and 150 minutes (2 and half hours) for the non-teaching staff exam.

“A candidate may apply for more than one post if he/she is eligible. In such cases, the candidate will have to pay the requisite fee separately for each post as applicable. However, for PGT posts, eligible candidates can apply for one/single subject only,” read the notice.

The vacancies at EMRS include several posts of principal, postgraduate-trained teachers (PGTs), and non-teaching staff. Through this recruitment drive, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs aims to fill up a total of 4,062 vacancies.

EMRS Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Principal - 303 posts

PGTs - 2,266 posts

Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) - 759 posts

Lab Attendant - 373 posts

Accountant - 361 posts

EMRS Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of EMRS at emrs.tribal.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the “Recruitment” section.

Step 3: Then click on the application link provided for Principal/PGT/Non-teaching staff (as applicable).

Step 4: First register yourself on the portal, then proceed with the application form.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit the form. Download the completed form.

EMRS Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Those applying for principal post have to pay Rs 2,000, for PGT the registration fee is Rs 1,500 and for non-teaching staff, the fee is Rs 1,000. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD categories have been exempted from the payment of fees.

EMRS Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

For the post of principal, a written test (OMR based) will be followed by an interview. In the case of non-teaching staff, the final selection will be based on scores obtained in written tests and skill tests.