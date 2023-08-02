Engineering Applicants Show Preference For Data Science Over Computer Science: Reports

Applicants aspiring to build careers in data science, mathematics or computer science appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and JEE Advanced to secure admission into prestigious universities. It is widely believed that getting into a good university/college can significantly shape a student’s career and increase the chances of securing a high-paying job.

The JEE Mains examination facilitates admission to the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), National Institute of Technology (NITs) and other State/Central funded engineering universities. On the other hand, the JEE Advanced examination is specifically for admission to the IITs which are premier engineering institutes in India. Applicants who successfully crack these examinations then go through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process for admission into Tech courses or BE/B.

Reports indicate that this year, applicants have shown a preference for mathematics and data science over computer science. Seats for data science and mathematics got filled during the first round of counselling, whereas seats for computer science filled up during the second round. By the third round of counselling, all seats for different engineering courses at IIT Kanpur were taken. The data suggests a decline in the number of applicants for computer science, while there has been an increase in applicants for data science and mathematics.

Placement is a crucial goal for every student and choosing a university with a track record of 100% placement and high packages is vital. Among engineering courses, the IITs, NITs and Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs) are considered the best. To get admission into these prestigious institutions, applicants must crack the entrance examination. Additionally, students can opt for other engineering courses like civil, electrical and more. However, besides admission, students need to continuously upgrade their skills and knowledge to secure the highest-paying placements.

Over the years, data science has emerged as a promising and sought-after career option due to its increasing demand in various fields. Data scientists play a crucial role in handling data, conducting data research and enabling data-driven decision-making in companies. Meanwhile, computer science also opens up opportunities in diverse industries, offering a wide range of career prospects.