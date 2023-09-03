Engineering College in Bilaspur Passes Proposal to Set Up Digital Library

During a meeting, Abhishek Jain, Secretary of Technical Education, made a decision to create a digital library at the Bilaspur Hydro Engineering College in Himachal Pradesh. The board approved a proposal to establish a digital library in the college, and they allocated an estimated amount of Rs 60 lakh rupees for this purpose. This funding will also be used to improve the IT infrastructure, specifically state-of-the-art computers worth fifty lakhs, to strengthen the IT department.

Additionally, a significant outcome of the meeting was a directive given to Himachal Pradesh Technical University to start offering PhD courses at GHEC Bilaspur, which will enhance the academic offerings of the institution. This decision was made while the board of Governors of Government Hydro Engineering College (GHEC) in Bilaspur was present in Shimla on Thursday, August 31.

Furthermore, there are plans underway to build a state-of-the-art workshop with modern technology and facilities. This workshop aims to provide students with hands-on learning experiences.

Abhishek Jain expressed his vision for the college, aspiring for it to become the leading Hydro Engineering College in India. He highlighted the intention to establish a research center in the hydro and power sector, with the support of organizations like the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC).

In addition to this, there is an emphasis on the importance of creating a museum within the institute. This museum will showcase models of hydro and power-related projects, offering practical knowledge to the students.

Secretary Abhishek Jain shared his vision for the institution, emphasizing the goal of becoming the premier Hydro Engineering College in India. Furthermore, Secretary Jain highlighted plans to promote sports activities on campus and the development of a botanical garden.

Professor Himanshu Moga, who serves as the college’s Director, informed everyone about the ongoing construction and various other activities happening within the institute. According to ANI, the meeting was attended by Vivek Chandel, the Director of Technical Education, as well as representatives from NTPC, NHPC, and Himachal Pradesh Technical University.