Engineering College Student Found Hanging In Private Hostel In Kerala
1-MIN READ

Engineering College Student Found Hanging In Private Hostel In Kerala

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 12:28 IST

Idukki, India

An investigation has been launched into the incident (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

Raj, a second-year mechanical engineering student, had announced his intention to take drastic measures in a WhatsApp status to his contacts

A 21-year-old student of a private engineering college at nearby Thodupuzha was found hanging in his hostel room, police said on Wednesday.

Other students in the private hostel found the body of Arun Raj, hailing from Pathanapuram in Kollam district on Tuesday evening, and informed the police.

It is suspected to be a case of suicide, they said.

Raj, a second-year mechanical engineering student, had posted a WhatsApp status on his mobile phone early on Tuesday, informing his contacts that he was going to take an extreme step.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, they said.

Teachers said Raj was a bright student.

If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
  1. Education News
  2. student suicide
first published:June 08, 2023, 12:28 IST
last updated:June 08, 2023, 12:28 IST