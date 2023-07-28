Engineering Design Dept At IIT Madras Witnesses Soaring Salaries, Placements In 5 Years

The Engineering Design department at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M), has witnessed remarkable progress in terms of both average salary packages and total job offers over the past five academic years.

Between the academic years 2017-18 and 2021-22, the average annual salary for graduates from the Engineering Design department at IIT Madras witnessed a significant surge, soaring from Rs 11.99 lakh to an impressive Rs 20.55 lakh. This noteworthy increase in remuneration highlights the department’s commitment to producing skilled professionals equipped to tackle the challenges of modern engineering.

Established in 2006 as the 16th department of IIT Madras, the Engineering Design department offers a unique dual degree program focusing on specializations such as Automotive Engineering, Biomedical Design, and Robotics. This interdisciplinary approach prepares students for cutting-edge advancements in various engineering domains, enhancing their employability and market value.

Despite fluctuations in total job offers, the department has consistently attracted leading companies to its placement drives. The academic year 2017-18 saw 48 offers, which increased to 51 in 2018-19. The Covid-19 pandemic caused a dip in the numbers, with 50 offers in 2019-20 and 39 offers in 2020-21. The resilient efforts of the department led to a commendable rebound in 2021-22, with an impressive total of 61 job offers.

The number of students placed in the Engineering Design department showcased varying patterns, with steady growth from 38 in 2017-18 to 45 in 2018-19. The pandemic again impacted placements, resulting in 41 students being placed in 2019-20 and 36 in 2020-21. But, fortunes changed in the academic year 2021-22 as it marked a positive turnaround with the number of placed students surging to 51, reflecting the demand for skilled engineering design professionals.

In the academic year 2021-22, the Engineering Design department at IIT Madras achieved an overall placement percentage of 74 per cent, an impressive testament to the quality of education and training provided by the department. The diverse range of salary packages offered to graduates was equally noteworthy, with salaries ranging from Rs 7.5 lakh per annum to a remarkable Rs 54.12 lakh per annum.

The department’s success in placements can be attributed to its strong ties with top recruiters, which include renowned companies such as Texas Instruments, Bajaj Auto, Qualcomm, J P Morgan Chase, Procter & Gamble, Morgan Stanley, Graviton, Mckinsey & Company, Cohesity, and many others.

