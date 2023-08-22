Engineering Student Gets Rs 88 LPA Job; And No, He Isn't From IIT Or IIM

Whenever a student gets a high salary package, we start assuming that he is from IITs and IIMs. However, to everyone’s surprise, a student from the National Institute of Technology Warangal (NIT-W) has been offered the highest-ever salary package in the placement session organised recently.

M.Tech final year student Aditya Singh’s record-breaking package led NIT-W to surpass the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad in terms of the highest-paying job offers secured by students. Interestingly, this is the first time that NIT-W managed to outperform IIT-H. Singh was hired for a package worth Rs 88 lakh annually. On the other hand, the highest package offered to MTech students from IIT Hyderabad was Rs 63.8 lakh per year, according to a Times of India report published earlier.

Computer Science student Aditya, in an interview with a regional news channel, said that it was his last chance at campus placement after he had been unsuccessful multiple times. He went on to reveal, “The hiring process had three rounds and he was the only candidate selected by the firm after clearing all of them."

A job offer with a package worth Rs 88 lakh package is not only surprising for us but is something that even Aditya can’t believe as he would have been happy with an offer of around Rs 20-30 lakh per annum. Aditya also revealed that he was just an average performer in school adding that he had got only 75 per cent marks in Class 10. But then the tables turned. He passed the 12th standard with 96 per cent marks and took a break to prepare for college admissions.

Since then, he has been working hard to not be that average student in his college. He outshined others with his performance in the examinations and then, in the placement.