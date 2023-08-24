Engineering To IAS Excellence, Delhi Girl Vishakha Yadav's Inspiring UPSC Journey

Vishakha Yadav’s remarkable journey to IAS success unfolds as a tale of determination, dedication, and unwavering commitment. Securing the 6th All India Rank in the 2019 UPSC Civil Services Examination, she emerged as one of the toppers, exemplifying the power of steadfast pursuit.

Hailing from Delhi, Vishakha’s education started at the Delhi Technological University (DTU), where she pursued engineering. However, her childhood aspirations were firmly rooted in becoming an IAS officer, a dream she held close to her heart. Her journey was marked by courage and patience, a testament to her resolute spirit.

Despite pursuing a professional career after completing her engineering degree, Vishakha’s heart remained set on her IAS aspirations. Even while working at Cisco in Bangalore and earning a good salary, her inner calling beckoned her towards her dream. She took the bold step of leaving her job and dedicating herself to preparing for the IAS exam.

In 2019, after two previous attempts, Vishakha clinched victory by successfully passing the UPSC exam. Her hard work translated into a remarkable achievement of 6th rank with a total of 1046 marks out of 2025. This achievement was a testament to her commitment and resilience, proving that dreams can indeed materialise with unwavering focus.

Vishakha Yadav’s journey was bolstered by her mother’s unwavering support and inspiration. The significance of her mother’s role in her achievements is not lost on Vishakha. Amid the rigorous preparation, she found solace and relaxation in painting, a creative outlet that helped alleviate stress and maintain a balanced mindset.

Returning to Delhi from Bangalore, Vishakha embarked on a focused preparation journey for the UPSC exam. Her strategy emphasised the importance of thoughtful planning and consistent dedication. Rather than enduring marathon study sessions, she believed in setting achievable targets that not only enhanced her concentration but also ensured effective time management.

In her personal life, Vishakha’s family played a pivotal role. Her father, Rajkumar Yadav, serves as an assistant sub-inspector in Dwarka, Delhi, while her mother, Sarita Yadav, manages their household. It was her mother’s enduring influence that provided the foundation for her success. During her school days, Vishakha actively participated in sports, particularly as a member of the basketball team, showcasing her well-rounded nature.

Vishakha’s achievement is even more noteworthy considering her technical background. Choosing Political Science and international Relations (PSIR) as her optional subject, she navigated the challenges with determination, proving that her ability to conquer unfamiliar terrain knows no bounds.