EPFO Stenographer Group C Advanced Exam Intimation City Slip Out; How To Check

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has issued the Advanced Exam City intimation slip for the Stenographer (Group C) recruitment exam. Aspirants, who have applied for the exam can access, and download their exam city intimation slips from the official website epfindia.gov.in.

The EPFO recruitment drive is seeking to fill a total of 2,859 positions. Among these, 185 openings are for the Stenographer (Group C) position, while 2,674 vacancies are for the Social Security Assistant post. The EPFO Stenographer exam is scheduled to take place on August 1.

As per the official notification, if any candidate encounters any issues while downloading or checking the Examination City Intimation slips for the EPFO recruitment 2023, they can seek assistance by contacting the helpline number 011-40759000 or sending an email to epfore@nta.ac.in.

Based on previous trends, the EPFO Steno Exam question paper will include 200 multiple-choice questions, totalling 800 marks. Candidates will receive 4 marks for each correct answer. However, for each incorrect answer, one-fourth of the marks will be deducted as a negative marking scheme. The allotted time for the exam will be 2 hours and 10 minutes.

As per the official schedule, the EPFO stenographer exam is scheduled for August 1, with two shifts. The first shift will commence at 8:30 am and conclude at 10:40 am. The second shift will be held from 12:30 pm to 2:40 pm. Candidates should make sure to be present at their designated exam centres well in advance to avoid any delays.

To download the EPFO City Intimation Slips, follow these steps:

1. Go to the website recruitment.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the link ‘Recruitment Examinations of Employees’ Provident Fund Organization’ on the homepage.

3. Next, click on ‘Exam City Intimation for Stenographer (Group-C)’.

4. Enter your application details and submit.

5. The City Intimation slip will appear on the screen.

6. Review the details and then download the slip. Remember to take a printout for future reference.