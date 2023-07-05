EPFO Stenographer, SSA 2023 Exam Schedule Announced At recruitment.nta.nic.in

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced the test schedules of the stage 1 recruitment exam for Social Security Assistants (SSA) and Stenographers. Those who submitted applications for the EPFO written test 2023 can view the detailed schedule on the EPFO website – recruitment.nta.nic.in. The official timetable states that the stenographer recruitment examination will be conducted on August 1, while the social security assistant exam will be held on August 18, 21, and 23.

A total of 2859 Social Security Assistant (SSA) and stenographer positions are being filled through these recruitment exams. The results of the computer-based examination (Phase-I) and the computer typing test (Phase-II) (commonly known as the computer data entry test) will be used to determine whether applicants progress on to the next round. There will be 150 questions for a total of 600 marks in the EPFO SSA Prelims Exam, which will be administered online. The EPFO SSA Prelims Exam will last 2 Hours and 30 Minutes.

EPFO Stenographer, SSA 2023 Exam Schedule: How to download

Step 1: Visit recruitment.nta.nic.in to access the official website for the EPFO SSA and Stenographer recruitment.

Step 2: Select the “Notifications tab” to find the link for the exam schedule.

Step 3: Click on the EPFO SSA and Stenographer schedule link

Step 4: The exam schedule will be displayed in PDF format on the screen.

Step 5: Review the PDF to note down the exam date, times, and other pertinent information.

The stenographer post intimation slips will be handed out on July 22. The admission cards will be made available 2-3 days before the scheduled examination date., and the intimation slip for the social security assistant will be provided accordingly during the second week of August. The EPFO SSA Admit Cards are therefore anticipated to be released on August 15 or 16 in 2023 for the exam that had been scheduled for August 18. The EPFO Steno Admit Cards can be issued anytime between July 29 and 30.

Candidates should consider frequently visiting the NTA website for the most recent information.