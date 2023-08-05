Error In 851 Bihar Police Constable Applicants, CBSC Notifies Date To Rectify And Re-submit

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has recently posted notifications regarding discrepancies in the forms, which have been submitted by the applicants for the recruitment of the Bihar Police Constable post. In the official notice released on August 3, it was informed by CSBC that there were many forms in which candidates selected the wrong gender, when applying for the police constable position. Many male candidates have selected ‘female’ in the gender option, but their photograph reveals they are male. The same mistake has been made by some women candidates too. All of them are instructed to make changes between August 4 - August 10 by visiting the official website and logging in through their ID on the Bihar Police tab. The notification released by CSBC mentions the names of 851 candidates who are required to make the changes in their application form.

https://csbc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Notice-03-08-2023.pdf

The notification released on August 1 was related to the discrepancies in the photograph and signature. As mentioned in the notification, it has been informed that in the application of 3279 candidates, there is an issue regarding signature and photograph. Some of the candidates haven’t uploaded their signature and photograph, while a few of the applicants have uploaded a photograph, which reflects some error. Some have uploaded an unclear signature. All of them have been instructed to log in on the link provided by the Bihar Police tab between August 2 to August 8 on the official website by logging in with their ID and making the necessary changes without fail.

https://csbc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Notice-01-08-2023.pdf

It has been clearly mentioned by CSBC that this is the final chance to make the changes in the application form, with the deadline mentioned on the notice. In the event that any discrepancies are found in the application, it will be rejected, and applicants will not be able to qualify for the recruitment.

Candidates who have applied for the recruitment post of Bihar Police Constable are advised to visit the official notice and check if their name is on the list to avoid any further rejections. Here are the steps:

Visit the official website https://csbc.bih.nic.in/

Click on the home page of the CSBC and select the Bihar Police tab.

Click on the important notice uploaded regarding discrepancies on August 1 and August 3.

Click on the notification and download a copy.

