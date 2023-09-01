Ex ISRO Chief Dr Sivan Takes Charge As Chairperson Of IIT Indore Board Of Governors

Former Chief of ISRO, Dr K Sivan is appointed as the chairperson of IIT Indore’s board of governor. The information was shared by IIT Indore on the microblogging site, X. The institute posted,"Honoured to have Dr. K. Sivan, former Chairperson, ISRO and former Secretary, Department of Space as the Chairperson of the Board of Governors of IIT Indore."

Honoured to have Dr. K. Sivan, former Chairperson, ISRO and former Secretary, Department of Space as the Chairperson of the Board of Governors of IIT Indore. pic.twitter.com/VkjTQi9J32— IIT Indore (@IITIOfficial) September 1, 2023

Dr K Sivan will replace Professor Deepak B Phatak whose tenure in the IIT Indore ended on August 21, 2023. Thanking professor Deepak, the Institute posted, “Very thankful to the outgoing Chairperson Prof. Deepak Phatak who had mentored the Institute and taken us to newer heights. Prof. Phatak has led us from the front and guided us through his immense experience and out-of-the-box solutions."

Very thankful to the outgoing Chairperson Prof. Deepak Phatak who had mentored the Institute and taken us to newer heights. Prof. Phatak has led us from the front and guided us through his immense experience and out-of-the-box solutions. pic.twitter.com/kbYVH5dJko— IIT Indore (@IITIOfficial) September 1, 2023

“There could not have been a better time to induct him into the IIT Indore family when India has achieved a historic feat with the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 and proved its prowess and expertise in space engineering” said professor and director of IIT Indore Suhas Joshi. “I believe that IIT Indore will get an opportunity to contribute to the country’s space mission by working in the untapped areas of space engineering under the guidance of Dr K Sivan,” he added.

ABOUT DR K SIVAN

On October 29, 1982, Sivan began working at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Center. Since then, he has been an important part in the design and development of ISRO’s launch vehicle program. Under his leadership, ISRO launched Chandrayaan 2, the organization’s second lunar mission, and in 2019 itself, Chandrayaan-3 was constructed with the necessary adjustments.

He enrolled at Madras Institute of Technology to pursue a BTech. in Aeronautics after earning a BSc (Mathematics) from Madurai University. He then finished his PhD in aerospace engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai, and his ME in aerospace engineering at the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.

He is the principal developer of SITARA, a 6D trajectory simulation program that serves as the foundation for both real-time and static trajectory simulations of all ISRO launch vehicles. He was the primary mission architect for the PSLV mission that successfully launched 104 satellites. He has written a lot of articles in respected journals, and Springer released a book titled “Integrated Design for Space Transportation System" in November 2015.

(With PTI Inputs)