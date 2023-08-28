Exams at Coaching Centres in Kota Stayed for Two Months

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Curated By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 09:56 IST

New Delhi, India

Coaching centres in Kota have been asked to halt tests. Earlier all hostels were asked to install spring-loaded fans in rooms and “anti-suicide nets" to prevent students from taking any extreme step

Examinations at coaching centres in Kota stayed for two months to provide mental support and security to the students staying there. This comes after two NEET aspirants allegedly died by suicide within four hours at Kota on Sunday. According to a notice issued by the Zilla Collector of Kota, coaching centres have been asked to halt tests, reported ANI.

The Kota hostel administration had earlier ordered all hostels and paying guests to install spring-loaded fans in rooms and “anti-suicide nets" to prevent students from taking any extreme step. According to hostel owners, such steps would make their premises “suicide-proof."

A total of 22 students have died by suicide this year at Kota, police said. On Sunday, 17-year-old Avishkar Shambaji Kasle jumped from the sixth floor of his coaching institute’s building in Jawahar Nagar at around 3.15 pm. The institute’s staff took him to a hospital but he succumbed on the way, Vigyan Nagar Circle Officer (CO) Dharmveer Singh said.

Within four hours after Avishkar’s death, Adarsh Raj, an 18-year-old student of another coaching centre, hanged himself in his rented flat at around 7 pm, police said. When his sister and cousin brother reached the flat around 7.30 pm, they broke open his locked room and found Adarsh hanging from the ceiling. He too succumbed on the way to the hospital, police said.

The post-mortem of both the bodies will be conducted today after the arrival of their parents, police said. As many as 15 coaching students died by suicide last year in the coaching hub of the country. Several students go to Kota to prepare for various competitive exams including NEET, JEE Main, UPSC in different institutes of the city.

— with inputs from agencies

If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

