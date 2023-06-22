Exploring Medical Professions And How Much They Make

Medical courses in India are highly respected and offer diverse career opportunities. Becoming a doctor goes beyond prestige; it entails immense responsibility for saving lives and promoting good health. Various specialised physicians, including general practitioners, dentists, gynaecologists, cardiologists, and orthopedists, contribute to a robust healthcare system.

Choosing the right course among MBBS, BDS, BAMS, and BHMS can be confusing. On average, doctors in these categories earn an annual salary ranging from Rs. 7 to 10 lakh.

MBBS:

Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery, commonly called MBBS, is the foundational allopathic degree, encompassing 5.5 years of study, including a compulsory internship. MBBS curriculum covers human anatomy, medicine, drug formation, physiology, pharmacology, pathology, biochemistry, and microbiology. The average annual income for MBBS doctors in India is between Rs. 0.5 lakh to 12.0 lakh, with a typical average of Rs. 6.0 lakh.

BHMS:

A Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) leads to a graduate degree in homoeopathy. The course duration is 5.5 years, enabling graduates to work as professionals or government doctors in the field. BHMS doctors can establish private clinics or pursue further studies like MD in homoeopathy. The basic average salary for BHMS doctors ranges from Rs. 0.3 lakh to 12.0 lakh, depending on talent and experience.

BUMS:

Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery is a 4.5-year course leading to recognition as an Unani doctor. Students learn about Unani medicine, workouts, Turkish bath, and animal drugs. Medical officers with a BUMS degree earn an average salary of Rs. 30,000 to 50,000 per month, which can increase with experience.

BDS:

Bachelor of Dental Surgery or BDS is a 4-year course qualifying individuals as dental surgeons. They specialise in dental treatments, as well as bones and jaw tissues. BDS graduates can work in hospitals or establish their dental clinics. The average annual salary for BDS professionals ranges from Rs. 6.5 lakh to 9 lakh.

BOT:

Bachelor of Occupational Therapy is a 4.5-year course enabling doctors to assist patients through stretching and exercise therapies. BOT professionals earn an average annual salary of Rs. 3.5 lakh (approximately Rs. 29,200 per month).

Consider these medical courses and their salary structures when exploring a career in the healthcare field.