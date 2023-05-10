Failed To Crack JEE 2023? Five Other Engineering Entrance Exams You Can Apply For

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Result 2023 on April 29. This year, a total of 43 candidates scored 100 percentile in the overall merit list. Students who scored equal to or more than the cut-off marks can apply for the JEE Advanced 2023 exam. Registration for JEE Advanced 2023 started on April 30.

Around 9.4 lakh students participated in the JEE Main this year. Despite putting in months of hard work and dedication, some students may not be able to crack JEE Main 2023. If you find yourself in such a situation, do not be disheartened. There are plenty of other engineering entrance exams that you can apply for.

BITSAT: BITSAT is a computer-based online entrance exam conducted by the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani. It is a highly competitive exam that tests a student’s knowledge of physics, chemistry, mathematics, English and logical reasoning. The exam is conducted in multiple slots, and the best score out of all the attempts is considered for admission.

VITEEE: VITEEE is an online entrance exam conducted by the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT). The exam contains questions pertaining to physics, chemistry, mathematics, aptitude and English. The duration of VITEEE is 150 minutes.

SRMJEEE: The computer-based test is conducted by SRM University for admission to its engineering programs. Around 1 lakh candidates apply for the entrance examination every year. The exam will consist of 125 questions. Phase 2 and Phase 3 of SRMJEEE 2023 are yet to be held. The deadline to apply for the second and third phases is June 2 and July 17, respectively.

COMEDK UGET: COMEDK UGET is a state-level entrance exam conducted by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK). The duration of the COMEDK UGET is 3 hours.

NATA: The National Aptitude Test in Architecture is scheduled to be conducted on June 3 and July 9 (for phase 2 and 3 exams). After clearing this exam, students will get admission to various colleges across the country that are offering a BArch degree. The duration of the national entrance test will be 3 hours.

Before applying for these exams, it is very important to check the eligibility criteria, application process, registration fee, exam schedule, brochure, and others.

