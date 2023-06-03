CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » education-career » Female College Student Drugged, Raped in Kerala; Police Launch Manhunt
Female College Student Drugged, Raped in Kerala; Police Launch Manhunt

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

PTI

Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 16:55 IST

Kerala, India

Police said a detailed investigation has been launched after recording the victim's statement (Representational Photo: Shutterstock)

The incident was reported from Thamarassery in the northern district of the state on May 30 when the girl student left college to reach her home

A female college student from Kerala was allegedly drugged and raped before being abandoned in a mountain pass in Kozhikode district of Kerala, police reported on Friday. The incident was reported from Thamarassery in the northern district of the state on May 30, and an accused in the case has been identified, officials added.

    Police said a detailed investigation has been launched after recording the victim’s statement. They said the accused would be nabbed soon and the investigation is also looking into whether more people are involved in the incident. The woman, a first-year graduate student, was allegedly abandoned in a curve of the Thamarassery churam (mountain pass) that connects the realms of Wayanad to Kozhikode after being drugged and raped, they said.

    According to the police, the woman, who was staying as a paying guest near her college under the Thamarassery police station limit, had left for her home on May 30. When she did not reach home, the family members filed a missing complaint with the police. As the investigation was in progress, the woman contacted her family members, and she was rescued.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    first published:June 03, 2023, 16:55 IST
    last updated:June 03, 2023, 16:55 IST