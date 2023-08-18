First-ever TOEFL & GRE Test Centre to be Set up in Kashmir

Kashmir will have its first-ever Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) and GRE test centre, the exam conducting organisation, Educational Testing Service (ETS) announced. The test centre will come up at Hashtag Educational Services, nestled in a prime location, Regal Chowk, Srinagar.

Previously, students from Kasmir had to travel to the neighbouring state of Punjab to take TOEFL and GRE assessments. The new testing centre will help reduce travel time for aspiring students. The centre is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and adheres to stringent test security protocols to ensure a seamless testing experience for both TOEFL and GRE test takers, stated a press release by ETS.

“This historic development promises to be a game-changer for study abroad aspirants in the region. This is the first time a global assessment organisation has set up a dedicated testing facility in the region, thereby addressing a significant need of local students, aspiring to pursue international higher education," stated a press release by ETS.

Speaking on the occasion, Sachin Jain, Country Manager, ETS India and South Asia said, “We are delighted to work with Hashtag Educational Services in setting up a world-class testing centre in Kashmir, also our first in the Valley, thereby enabling significant ease of access to study abroad aspirants.”

He added, “Our breadth of initiatives across education, including global assessments, English language competency assessments from K-12 to College, skill development and assessment services, is a testimony to our commitment to invest in India and accelerate its journey to becoming a global knowledge powerhouse.”

Meanwhile, ETS had earlier stated that the TOEFL iBT exam has been approved by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) for use in the country’s Student Direct Stream (SDS) programme. This streamlined approach allows students to receive their study permits and begin their education in Canada more quickly.