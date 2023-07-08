FMGE 2023 Correction Window Opens At natboard.edu.in; Know Guidelines For Modifications

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has activated the application correction window for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2023. Candidates who have registered for the FMGE exam can now edit the selected field in the application form by visiting the official website atnatboard.edu.in. Students are advised to carefully upload photograph, signatures and thumb impression before the deadline. Also, this will be the last chance to make corrections in the FMGE 2023 application forms.

Candidates can rectify or change their incorrect images in the FMGE application forms 11:55 PM on July 10. Meanwhile, the facility to upload documents in the FMGE 2023 application form will be available till July 13. During this period, the Primary Medical Qualification Certificate (PMQC), eligibility certificate or admission letter, attestation of PMQC by Indian embassy concerned as well as proof of citizenship have to be submitted.

As per the official schedule, the FMGE 2023 admit card will be released on July 25 and the exam will be held on July 30. While the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination 2023 result will be released by August 30.

FMGE Exam 2023: Important Guidelines

It is important to note that failure to correct the photos in the registration form may result in candidature termination. Candidates can find the format and instructions for uploading images below:

Photograph: All appearing candidates must upload a passport size photo in 35 mm X 45 mm dimensions. The size of the photo should be less than 80 Kb, also the photo uploaded ought to be in JPG or JPEG format. In the application form, candidates should upload two photographs. First is a real-time photo taken by the webcam/in-built camera of the computer system while filling the application form online and second a recent image which is not more than 3 months old.

Signature: To upload the signature, draw a box of size 1.5 cm (height) x 3.5 cm (width). Use a dark blue or black ink pen to sign within this box. Then transfer the digital image to your computer and crop the image and resize it to 20 – 100 Kb aspect ratio. Subsequently, upload the image.

Thumb impression: The size of the photo must be less than 80kb and of the dimensions 1.5 cm X 3.5 cm. The image of the thumb impression should be uploaded in jpg or jpeg format only.