FMGE 2023 June Session Result Released at natboard.edu.in, How to Download

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi has declared the result of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2023 session. Candidates who appeared for the FMGE June 2023 can check and download their results on the official website at natboard.edu.in.

“Result of Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2023 session held on 30th July, 2023 has been declared and can be seen at NBEMS websites natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in,” reads the official notice. It is to be noted that the FMGE 2023 result is available in an open PDF format on the main website.

FMGE June 2023 Session Result: How To Download

Step 1: Go to NBEMS’s official website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, search for the ‘Result’ section.

Step 3: Look for and click on the link related to “FMGE 2023 June Session Result.”

Step 4: The FMGE result is currently available in an open pdf format. Subsequently, click on the link to download the PDF document.

Step 5: Look through the pdf file to locate your name or roll number among the shortlisted candidates.

Step 6: Candidates who have passed the exam, can download their FMGE June 2023 scorecard.

The FMGE June 2023 result mentions the roll number of the candidate, total marks obtained (out of 300), and the qualifying status. Those who secure a minimum of 150 marks will be considered pass.

After August 31, candidates will be able to get their scorecards on the official website at nbe.edu.in. The board will notify candidates separately of the timing for the in-person distribution of FMGE June 2023 session pass certificates. The FMGE was held on July 30 for a total of 300 marks.

This year’s FMGE saw a total of 24,250 candidates registering to take the test. Among them, 2,474 students successfully passed the examination, while 21,180 candidates were unable to meet the passing criteria. Additionally, the results of 116 candidates are being withheld. The reason for this withholding is due to the need to verify their facial identification, primarily for legal purposes, as well as for those awaiting security clearances.