FMGE 2023 Scorecard Expected Today at natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is expected to release the scorecard for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2023 today, August 31. Candidates who successfully qualified for the FMGE 2023 will be able to download their scorecard via the official website at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in, once it is issued.

The FMGE 2023 scorecard for the June session may be accessed by entering the user ID and password on the login window. The FMGE 2023 scorecard will mention details such as candidates’ scores, and the FMGE results, as well as the correct and incorrect responses among others.

Meanwhile, the FMGE June 2023 result mentioned details like the roll number of the candidate, total marks secured (that is out of 300), and the qualifying status of the student. On August 23, the NBE announced the FMGE 2023 result for the June session.

Furthermore, the detailed schedule for the FMGE 2023 June session pass certificates’ in-person distribution will be declared separately by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) in due course.

According to reports, the board has informed that the certificates will only be given to qualified students when the original documentation has been submitted and the identity verification process has been completed.

FMGE 2023 Scorecard: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the ‘FMGE 2023 scorecard’ link, when it is activated.

Step 3: As a new window opens, enter the user ID and password. Click on submit.

Step 4: The FMGE 2023 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save, and download the FMGE scorecard 2023.

This year, a total of 24,250 candidates appeared for the FMGE June 2023 session exam, out of which 21,180 candidates failed while 495 students were absent. In addition, the results of 116 candidates have been withheld by the board. This withholding is owing to the necessity to authenticate their facial identity, primarily for legal purposes, as well as for individuals awaiting security clearances.

Those who secured a minimum score of 150 marks out of 300 have been declared qualified in the FMGE. Foreign medical graduates who clear the FMGE for the June 2023 session will be allowed permanent or provisional registration to pursue their medical professions in India by the National Medical Commission or State Medical Council.