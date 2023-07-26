FMGE Admit Card 2023 Released at natboard.edu.in, How to Download

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) admit card for the year 2023 was recently released by the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Candidates who have successfully enrolled for the exam can now access the official website of NBEMS, natboard.edu.in, to download the admit cards.

The FMGE 2023 admit card includes vital information as well as exam-related details, like the exam’s date, time, address, and exam guidelines. FMGE 2023 computer-based exam is set for July 30. The release of admit cards marks a crucial milestone for these medical professionals, as they prepare to demonstrate their abilities and knowledge in pursuit of their medical careers in India. Results are expected to release by August 30.

Candidates should be aware that the FMGE 2023 Admit Card is a necessary document and that they will not be permitted to take the exam without it. Additionally, it is mandatory to bring a valid photo ID and the admit card to the examination centre.

FMGE Admit Card 2023: Steps to Download

Follow the steps given below to download the FMGE admit card:

Step 1: Visit NBEMS official website-natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on FMGE, under the ‘Screening Tests’ tab.

Step 3: Under the ‘June 2023’ link click on the admit card download link.

Step 4: Log in using the required credentials registration ID and password.

Step 5: Your FMGE admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check and download the admit card now.

Step 7: Take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

If candidates spot an error in the admit card details, they must contact the competent authorities at NBE and get the errors rectified before the examination. Candidates should keep in mind that those who are found ineligible before the conduct of the examination will not receive an admit card.

An official notification stated that “In such cases, the entire fees will be forfeited. Issuance of admit card in any prior session(s) of FMGE shall not be a ground to issue an admit card for FMGE June 2023 as well for such applicants who are declared ineligible for FMGE June 2023 due to incomplete applications.”