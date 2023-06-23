FMGE June 2023 Correction Window Opens Today at natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will open the FMGE June 2023 correction window today, June 23. Candidates who have applied for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) can make changes to the application form through the official site of NBE- natboard.edu.in.

NBEMS will close the FMGE June 2023 application correction process on June 26. Candidates should note that after the deadline there is no provision to make corrections in the FMGE June session application form 2023. The final edit window to rectify deficient/ incorrect images will open on July 7 and will close on July 10, 2023. Candidates should make the necessary changes in the final edit window to ensure that the images meet the required specifications.

During the FMGE application form edit window, candidates are allowed to make modifications to the images they have uploaded. This option is specifically available for editing the photographs, signatures, and left-hand thumb impressions that were initially uploaded in the FMGE application form 2023.

The details that cannot be edited in the FMGE application form 2023 include the name of the candidate, date of birth, gender, mobile number, email ID, testing city, and nationality.

FMGE June 2023: How to Make Corrections

Step 1: Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on FMGE June 2023 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the required details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your application will be displayed.

Step 5: Make the changes in the application form and make the payment of processing fees.

Step 6: Once done, click on submit.

Step 7: Your corrections have been made.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The admit card will be issued on July 25 and FMGE exam will be conducted on July 30, 2023. Candidates should note that the admit card is the mandatory document that is necessary to carry on the exam day. Without the admit card candidates will not be allowed to appear in the exam.