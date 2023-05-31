CHANGE LANGUAGE
FMGE June 2023 Registration Begins at natboard.edu.in, Steps to Apply

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 15:51 IST

New Delhi, India

NBEMS released the FMGE June 2023 schedule on the official website - natboard.edu.in (Representative image)

The last date to apply for the FMGE June 2023 is June 20 till 11:55 pm. Candidates will be allowed to edit their application forms from June 23 to 26

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the registration process for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2023 exam on May 31. The board recently released the FMGE June 2023 schedule on the official website - natboard.edu.in. The last date to apply for the exam is June 20 at 11:55 pm.

Candidates will be allowed to edit their application forms from June 23 to 26. The admit card for the FMGE 2023 exam will be released on July 25. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 30 and the result will be declared by August 30. The Foreign Medical Graduate Exam is a screening test for medical aspirants to be eligible to practice medicine in India.

FMGE 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants for medical practitioner enrolment must possess a primary medical qualification recognized by the Indian Embassy. The qualification should be from an institute situated in the country where the qualification was awarded. It is important to note that the final exam result for the qualification must have been declared on or before April 30, 2023.

FMGE 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to NBEMS’s official website at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the FMGE tab from the screening test section. You will be redirected to the FMGE official link.

Step 3: Click on the ‘application form’ link under the 2023 option.

Step 4: Enter basic details and register for the exam.

Step 5: After generating the password, log in again correctly. Then fill out the application form as asked.

Step 6: Upload all the documents required and pay the examination fee.

    Step 7: Review the FMGE 2023 form and submit it as directed.

    “Admit Card shall not be issued to candidates who are declared ineligible before conduct of examination. In such cases, the entire fees will be forfeited. Issuance of admit card in any previous session(s) of FMGE shall not be a ground to issue an admit card for FMGE June 2023 as well for such candidates who are declared ineligible for FMGE June 2023 due to incomplete applications," reads the official notice.

