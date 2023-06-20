FMGE June 2023 Registration To End Today At nbe.edu.in, Steps To Apply

The online registration deadline for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2023 is set to conclude today. Candidates can apply for the FMGE June exam on the official website of the National Board of Examinations (NBE) at nbe.edu.in till 11:59 PM. After the successful submission of the registration form, students will be able to edit their application forms from July 7 to July 10.

The admit card for the FMGE 2023 will be released on July 25, with the exam scheduled to take place on July 30. The result will be declared by August 30. The FMGE is conducted twice a year, first in June and then in December.

“Applications of candidates producing false or fabricated information shall not be considered and candidates may be further debarred from appearing in any future examinations conducted by NBEMS or other Institutions,” reads the information bulletin on the official website.

FMGE 2023 Exam: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Log on to NBE’s official portal at nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the “Application Link” under FMGE available on the homepage

Step 3: Then register and proceed with the application form.

Step 4: To complete the process, fill out all the details, pay the required fee and submit the form as directed.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the FMGE 2023 application form for future reference.

FMGE 2023: Examination Fee

To apply for FMGE 2023, candidates must pay an examination fee of Rs 7,080, (which includes Rs 6,000 and Rs 1,080 as GST).

FMGE 2023: Exam Pattern

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination consists of one exam paper that comprises 300 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The exam paper will be delivered in two parts to be conducted in a single day with each part covering 150 questions to be attempted in 150 minutes. It is to be noted that there is no negative marking. In case of any doubt or clarification, candidates can contact the helpdesk via phone at 91-9513437783 from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM on all days except Saturday, and Sunday. Candidates must go through the information bulletin for eligibility criteria before applying for the FMGE 2023.