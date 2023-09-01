FMGE June 2023 Result: Pass Certificates To Be Issued On Sept 13

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced that pass certificates for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2023 will be available starting September 13. Eligible candidates who have successfully passed the FMGE June examination can access their entry slips for collecting the certificates through the official website of NBRMS, natboard.edu.in.

FMGE pass certificates will be issued in person. As stated in an official notice by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), these certificates can be obtained at the NBEMS office located in PSP Area, Sector-09, Dwarka, New Delhi. “The Pass certificates shall be issued at the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) office at PSP Area, Sector-09, Dwarka, New Delhi from 13th September 2023 to 27th September 2023 as per the schedule prescribed on the entry slip of each individual candidate," read the official notification.

NBEMS further stated that candidates must adhere to the date and time indicated on their entry slips when collecting their pass certificates. In order to seek entry inside the NBEMS office, candidates are required to bring the original documents and a printout of the entry slip.

Under all circumstances, the board has explicitly mentioned that pass certificates will solely be issued to the respective candidates themselves and will not be provided to any authorised representative or any other individual.

“Candidates who fail to collect their certificates on assigned schedules due to some exigencies are informed that they should not turn up for collection on any other day of their choice. Such candidates shall be required to seek prior approval of NBEMS for revised schedule of collection of Pass certificate by sending a request at Communication Web portal (CWP) of NBEMS," it added.

Furthermore, the board has recommended that candidates plan their return travel arrangements for the conclusion of the certificate collection day, taking into account the potential for unexpected delays related to identity verification and document scrutiny.

FMGE JUNE SESSION: STEPS TO DOWNLOAD

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of the NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that mentions: “Distribution of FMGE (Screening Test) June 2023 Pass Certificates."

Step 3: An official notice will be displayed. Next, choose the “Click here to download the entry slip" link.

Step 4: A new window will open where candidates will have to log in using their roll number, date of birth, and captcha.

Step 5: The FMGE June entry slip will be displayed. Download and take a printout of the entry slip to carry at the NBEMS office.