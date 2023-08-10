For Candidates Taking Civil Service Exams, This IRS Officer Has Some Advice

The UPSC Civil Services examination, renowned for its formidable difficulty owing to its intense competition and exhaustive syllabus, has often left candidates grappling with stress, anxiety, and even depression. To assist aspirants in navigating this challenging journey, IRS Anjani Kumar Pandey has shared invaluable advice on Twitter, aiming to help them not only prepare effectively but also manage the mental strains associated with the exam.

In a Twitter post, IRS Anjani Kumar Pandey, a 2009 batch officer, unveiled a series of tips for UPSC exam candidates. He stressed the importance of building the habit of dedicating 8 to 10 hours of focused study at home. The IRS officer elucidated that the inclination to study diligently at home is indicative of a candidate’s commitment, which would likely remain consistent even when they venture to Delhi for their preparation. Pandey also cautioned aspirants about the substantial cost of living in metropolitan cities like Delhi, advising them to be prepared to bear expenses ranging from Rs 15,000 to 20,000 for rent.

Pandey’s credibility and dedication were affirmed by his own achievements in the UPSC exams. He proudly shared his mark sheet for the UPSC mains exam, where he garnered a remarkable 1164 marks out of 2300. Accompanying the mark sheet, he tweeted, “An invaluable asset of life… Remember Aspirants Mains is the key to UPSC Success."

The response to Pandey’s marks and guidance was overwhelmingly positive. Candidates, motivated by his achievements, conveyed their appreciation on Twitter. One candidate noted the uniqueness of Pandey’s combination of subjects and expressed admiration for his scores in history and psychology.

Pandey graciously acknowledged the observation, affirming that indeed, the choice of subjects was distinctive and rarely opted for by aspirants.

While IRS Anjani Kumar Pandey’s insights provide a significant boost to aspirants, a well-crafted preparation strategy remains essential for cracking the UPSC Civil Services exam. This strategy encompasses both diligence and smart planning. The UPSC examination consists of three stages: Preliminary, Mains, and The Interview. Aspirants must meticulously analyze each stage and devise a well-structured plan of action before embarking on their preparation journey.

Preliminary Stage

The initial step in conquering the UPSC exams is the preliminary stage, designed to assess candidates’ proficiency in factual information and conceptual understanding.

Mains Stage

Scheduled for September 15 this year, the Mains exam is equally pivotal. Comprising nine theoretical questions, including an essay and general studies, it is imperative for candidates to excel in this stage.

Interview Stage

The final hurdle is the interview, which carries a weightage of 275 marks in the final ranking. Effective performance during the interview can substantially enhance a candidate’s chances of securing a higher rank.