For the Love of Food: Internshala Launches Food Tasting Internship for Students

Internshala, the career-tech platform, has rolled out a Food Tasting Internship as a part of its Greatest Internships Ever initiative. All food-loving students across the country are eligible to apply for this unique opportunity. The deadline to apply for the internship is June 30, 2023.

The selected interns for the food tasting internship will get the opportunity to experience a one-day exciting tour of the delights that Delhi-NCR has to offer, right from tasting the local savouries and experiencing the street food culture to walking into the top cafes in town, trying their fusion food and finally ending it with a fine dining experience in a five-star restaurant. The entire experience will be completely sponsored, including travel, accommodation, and food expenses. After completing the one-day internship, the selected interns will also receive a prestigious internship certificate.

The selection process will be based on the cover letter shared and questions answered by the students in their applications. The shortlisted candidates will then go ahead with the interview round, based on which the final selections will be made.

top videos

The founder and CEO of Internshala, Sarvesh Agrawal, said, “We are proud to observe the enthusiasm with which students are pursuing internships today. They are pursuing internships to enhance their resume, explore various careers, learn new skills, and gain experience before even doing their first job. Owing to the competition to get the best internship experience to stand out among their peers, students are now looking out for unique internship experiences. In order to feed this demand, we launched our Greatest Internships Ever initiative, under which we regularly bring out such exclusive internships.”

“In the past, we have brought opportunities like travel internships and stargazing internships, for which we saw immense interest and keenness from the aspiring interns. This food-tasting internship is another such opportunity for the young foodies", he added.