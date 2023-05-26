CHANGE LANGUAGE
Free Wi-fi Facility in Odisha Colleges, Varsities
Free Wi-fi Facility in Odisha Colleges, Varsities

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 15:42 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

State Higher Education Minister Roihit Pujari Thursday said the students will get one GB of data

Students of colleges, technical institutions, and universities in Odisha can avail wi-fi facilities free of cost from the 2023-24 academic session as promised by the ruling BJD in its 2019 election manifesto. State Higher Education Minister Roihit Pujari Thursday said the students will get one GB of data. The Electronics and Information Technology Department has been roped in, he said after a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. All government-run universities in the state now have wi-fi services, Pujari added.

The minister said education loan is being provided to students by commercial banks since 2016-17 at one per cent rate of interest and the government is bearing the rest.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
