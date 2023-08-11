French, German And Japanese To Be Taught In 58 Delhi Schools; Know More

French, German, and Japanese will soon become part of the syllabus at 58 government schools in Delhi. The instruction to include these languages in the curriculum has been issued by the Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi. As per reports, it is being implemented as a pilot project for students in classes 6 and 7, according to the Delhi government’s announcement. Let’s take a look.

Guidelines have also been issued to all school principals to start teaching French, German, and Japanese. The decision to enhance the linguistic skills of the students has been taken given the global changes in the coming years.

1. The Directorate of Education, Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCT ) has decided to introduce three foreign languages – French, German, and Japanese — in 58 government schools (two schools in each zone). It is expected to be started as a pilot project in the academic session 2023–24 in a phased manner.

2. “Learning a foreign language also broadens one’s perspective on looking at the world. Appreciates cultural diversity as well. It will open up a whole new world of opportunities for students who are multilingual and want to connect with the world."

3. Learning foreign languages also helps with working memory, creativity, and problem-solving skills. Knowledge of languages becomes a multitasker. Earlier in May, a notice was also issued for learning foreign languages.

4. In May, it was said that French language laboratories would be set up in 33 government schools in Delhi. There was also talk of opening a lab in the School of Specialized Excellence in Rohini Sector 17. It was said that the language would be taught to students in classes 6 to 10 in 33 schools affiliated with the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE).

5. It was informed that the education department has tied up with the French Institute of India, which has developed the teaching module. It was told that this project would provide education to more than 3,000 students.

6. It was also informed about teaching language to teachers that, till now, 12 teachers have been trained in linguistic and academic skills.

7. Teaching foreign languages to students in government schools in Delhi was one of the budget announcements this year.

8. Expressing happiness over this, Himanshu Gupta, Director, Directorate of Education, said that the labs will now help students learn the language like any private school.

9. Prashant K. Lahoti, Managing Trustee, Franco Indian Education Trust, said, we will soon set up more French language laboratories.

10. Learning the French language will open doors for more students to learn the language and gain access to the best educational institutions in France.