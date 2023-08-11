From A Peon To Creating Fevicol, The Success Story of Balvant Parekh

Success is defined by hard work, determination, and a lot of self-belief. Success is not something that is copied from others. It is something that one makes their path. There have been various success stories where people have started from scratch and made businesses worth millions. So, today let’s talk about the success story of Balvant Parekh, also known as the Fevicol Man of India. He was the one who touched the pinnacle of success against all odds and difficulties and made a name for himself in the business world.

Balvant Parekh was born in the small town of Mahuva in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district. He had always been interested in business, but his parents wanted him to pursue law. So, he travelled to Mumbai to study law at the Government Law College due to family pressure.

While studying at the law college in Mumbai, the whole country was under the influence of Mahatma Gandhi. Balvant Parekh, like many others of his generation, joined the Quit India Movement, abandoning his studies in the process. He then returned to Mumbai to finish his degree after participating in various social initiatives for India’s independence.

Despite studying law, he didn’t pursue it. He always wanted to be a businessman, so despite clearing the Bar Council Exam, he decided not to practise it. Balvant Parekh faced a lot of hardships in his life after that. He didn’t have a proper job, so he used to work as a peon and live with his wife in the basement of a factory. He even faced a lot of financial burdens due to various debts.

After years of hardship, he finally found an opportunity to visit Germany. He learned various tips and tricks of business from there. Balvant Parekh’s first big break came while working for a company that represented Hoechst in India. Later, in 1954, he joined Parekh Dyechem Industries in Mumbai’s Jacob Circle. Balvant Parekh and his brother Sushil Parekh began making pigment emulsions for textile printing at the company.

Then, in 1959, Pidilite was formed in India, which used to sell adhesives. Then they introduced the glue Fevicol, and it became one of the most used glues by carpenters in the country. They started it with just one small shop and later went on to create a monopoly in the adhesives market.