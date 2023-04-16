From AIIMS Raebareli to NPCIL, List of Govt Jobs to Apply For This Week

When it comes to advancing in our careers, staying on top of the latest job opportunities is crucial. Here, we have put together a comprehensive list of organisations that are currently hiring for various positions in the government sector. Let’s take a look:

Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) 2023

The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) is accepting online applications for 1,539 pharmacist positions until May 4, through their website at btsc.bih.nic.in. The candidate must have passed the intermediate exams from the science stream and must have passed a diploma in pharmacy from a government-recognised university. Click here to read more.

All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raebareli 2023

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raebareli, is conducting a recruitment drive for various faculty positions. The age limit for the professor and additional professor vacancies is 58 years, while for assistant professor and associate professor, it is 50 years. To know more, click here.

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited Recruitment 2023

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has announced 325 vacancies for executive trainees across various disciplines, with recruitment open until April 28. Eligible candidates must have completed BE, BTech, BSc (engineering)/five-year integrated MTech with at least a 60 per cent score and a valid GATE score in the same engineering discipline as their qualifying degree. Check details here.

UPSC Recruitment 2023

The UPSC has announced a recruitment drive to fill vacancies in various central government ministries, including junior engineers, research officers, and assistant directors. The application forms will be available online at upsconline.nic.in, till April 27. The deadline to print the completed form is April 28. The recruitment drive aims to fill 146 vacancies…read more

CRPF Recruitment 2023

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MoH) is recruiting 1.3 lakh constables (general duty) for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The recruitment drive will fill 1,29,929 vacancies. Out of the total vacancies, 1,25,262 are for male candidates and 4,467 for female candidates. The vacancies fall in the level-3 pay matrix with a pay scale of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100. Read more here.

