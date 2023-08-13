From AIIMS To India Post, List of Govt Jobs to Keep an Eye Out For This Week

Government jobs in India have traditionally been regarded as the most secure and comfortable ones. They offer individuals a sense of work stability by providing health insurance, retirement plans, and other benefits that are not available in the private sector. Government personnel have predetermined schedules, regular working hours, and clearly defined career pathways - making the work environment even more stable and predictable.

This week, AIIMS, BSEB, DSSSB and others are actively hiring. So, look no further as we have compiled a list of positions for you to apply for.

AIIMS NORCET-5 Registration For Nursing Officers Begins

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) started the online application process for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-5). AIIMS plans to recruit Nursing Officers at level 7 in the Pay Matrix pre-revised Pay Band-2. Candidates can register for the exam at aiimsexams.ac. until August 25 ( up to 5 PM). According to the schedule, the preliminary exam will be held on September 17 and the Mains will take place on October 7.

Bihar STET Recruitment For Secondary School Teachers Posts

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) began the registration process for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2023 on August 9. Candidates can register for the exam at bsebstet.com till August 23. Candidates interested in secondary-level teaching vacancies should apply for paper 1, while those interested in higher secondary-level teaching positions must apply for paper 2. Also, candidates can apply for either one or both papers.

DSSSB Recruitment For 1,841 Vacancies

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) released the notification for TGT, PT Laboratory Assistant, and other vacancies on August 7. Candidates can apply from August 17 to September 15 at dsssbonline.nic.in. This recruiting drive will fill a total of 1,841 open vacancies such as lab assistant (grade IV), music teacher, qualified graduate teacher (special education teacher), assistant (OT/CSSD), and others. Candidates who come under the general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 100. While those in the ST/SC/PWD/Ex-Servicemen categories are not required to pay any application fees.

OHPC Recruitment For 38 Posts

The Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Limited (OPHC) published the official notice for the recruitment of Graduate Engineer Trainees (GETs) in several disciplines. The online application link was made active on August 1 at ohpcltd.com and the registration process will end on August 31. Candidates will be selected on the basis of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 scores. It is important to note that the OPHC is the exam’s governing body. The exam is being held to fill a total of 38 positions and the announcement was made on July 27. The shortlisted candidates will be called for a document verification round, as part of the selection process.

Rajasthan Police Department Recruitment For 3,578 Constable Vacancies

The Rajasthan Police Department started the online application process for the recruitment of 3,578 constable posts on August 7. The Rajasthan Police Department released the official notification on August 3 and the last date to apply is August 27. Candidates can apply for the posts of Constable (Driver), Constable (PTC), Constable (GD), Constable (Mounted) and Constable (Band) on the official website atsso.rajasthan.gov.in. It is to be noted that the prelims exam and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) schedule will be notified in due course.

India Post Recruitment For 30,041 Gramin Dak Sevak Vacancies

India Post published the recruitment notification as well as started the application process for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts on August 3. The vacancies are divided into numerous categories, with a large number of openings for the General, OBC, SC, EWS, ST, and PWD candidates. Through this recruitment campaign, India Post aims to fill a total of 30,041 Gramin Dak Sevak vacancies in the organisation. Aspirants can apply atindiapostgdsonline.gov.in till August 23.